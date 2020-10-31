FLANAGAN - Mark Andrew Stalter, 50, of Miami, Florida, formerly of Austin, Texas and Flanagan, entered Heaven's gates after a motor vehicle accident in Hollywood, Florida on October 23, 2020. Cremation has been accorded. His memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Prairieview Mennonite Church in rural Flanagan with Pastor Brian Veeder officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM - 10:50 AM in the Family Life Center at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Prairieview Mennonite Church, rural Flanagan. Calvert- Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is assisting with arrangements.
Mark was born December 7, 1969 in Peoria, Illinois, a son to Paul and Linda Sears Stalter, of rural Graymont. He was educated in Flanagan schools. He lived most of his adult life in Austin, Texas, with a recent move to Miami, Florida.
Survivors include his parents; his daughter, Brittany Stalter, of Greer, South Carolina; son, Marcus Stalter, McAllen, Texas; and grandson, Flynn, Greer, South Carolina. He is also survived by a brother, David Stalter, Bloomington, Minnesota; two sisters: Rosemary (Matthew) Onnen, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sarah (David) Gould, Flanagan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Verna Sears, Edd and Lena Stalter; and Wayne (Janet) Sears; and a foster sister, Heather Trussel
Mark gave his life to the Lord when at a camp in Strawberry Lake, Minnesota when he was a young boy. He was a friendly cheerful person who looked on the bright side of life. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
