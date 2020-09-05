× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Mark Edward Rebman, 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:50 am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Mark was born August 3, 1956 in Springfield, IL., son of Richard A and Elsie M Rebman. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are 5 siblings, Richard “Rick” (Paula) Rebman of Urbana, Diane Rebman of Trinity, TX, Lori Rebman of Springfield, Craig Rebman of Conroe, TX and Steve Rebman of Milton, FL. Mark is survived by many loving nephews and nieces.