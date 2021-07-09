FORREST — Mark Mahlon Morris, 69, Forrest, died at 5:30 pm Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his residence, Forrest.

Mark was born May 24, 1952 in Fairbury, IL the son of Duane "Buck" and Mona Watterson Morris.

Survivors include three sisters: Sharon (Jay) Nelson-Bianco, Bradenton, FL, JoAnn Morris, Bloomington, Judy (David) Surber, Fairbury; one step sister, Lisa Gibson, Fairbury; one step brother, Kevin Baltz, Washington DC; and his step mother, Mary Morris, Fairbury.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Mark served in the United States Air Force (1970-1974) having been stationed in Japan and Thailand. He worked as a dental technician for many years and was a member of the Fairbury VFW.

Mark's Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St. Andrew Catholic Parish, Fairbury. Inurnment will follow in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Fairbury with full military rites accorded by the Fairbury VFW and American Legion posts. A Celebration of Mark's Life gathering will be held at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be given to the Fairbury VFW.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.