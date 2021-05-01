EL PASO — Mark Wesley Mahaffey, 66, of El Paso, passed away at 4:12 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his residence.

He was born December 26, 1954 in Kansas City, MO to Curtis and Katherine (Holmes) Mahaffey. He married Laura Kerley on October 23, 2010 in El Paso. She survives.

Also surviving are two step-sons: Russell (Tabitha) Wilson of Fairbury, IL, James (Keilie Grabon) Webb of Chenoa, IL; one sister, Linda (Frank) Betts of El Paso; and three step-grandchildren.

Mark worked for GE in Bloomington for more than 30 years retiring as a wireman when the plant closed in 2010.

Mark was a sports enthusiast. He was a funny, kind, caring, honest person who would do anything he could to help people. He touched the lives of people he met. He left a positive impact on those he loved. He will be missed dearly.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the El Paso City Food Pantry.

