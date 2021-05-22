Marlene T. "Honey Bee" Miller

Marlene and her twin sister, Maureen were given nicknames when they were young, which fondly followed them throughout their lives, and most remember Marlene as "Honey Bee".

Honey Bee is a graduate of Manuel High School in Peoria. She took great pride in her work and enjoyed her career as a bookkeeper for Stafford's Dairy Franchise, then as an office manager of a doctor's office and in her retirement, she enjoyed her role working for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria and getting to know all of the priests. Honey Bee's greatest enjoyment was being with her kids, grandkids and nieces and nephews.

She was most at home in her kitchen and making Sunday dinners for whomever stopped by. At Christmas time, if you were a lucky one to receive a gift package, then you were given her famous peanut brittle and caramels.

The family would like to thank Carriage Crossing Memory Care staff for their great care, compassion and support for Honey Bee during her time there.