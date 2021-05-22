BLOOMINGTON - Marlene T. "Honey Bee" Miller, 87, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Carriage Crossing Senior Living of Bloomington.
Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Peoria, with Monsignor Brian K. Brownsey officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington and one hour prior to services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
She was born November 4, 1933 in Peoria, daughter of Thomas J. and Effie Joseph Williams. She married William "Bill" Miller on January 10, 1958, he preceded her in death in August of 1998. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Bill Williams.
Surviving are four children: Mark (Mary Barbara) Miller of Indianapolis, IN, Marty (Therese) Miller of Washington, Mary (Randy) Schmidt and Matt (Jennifer) Miller, both of Bloomington; 12 grandchildren, Danny, Becky & Tim Miller, Billy (Heather), Joey (Kayley), Patrick & Bethany Miller, Megan (Adam) Hucek, Ryan (Maddie Lundy) & David Schmidt and Jacob & Madeline Miller. Also surviving are her siblings: Carl (Kathryn) Williams of Peoria, Tom (Rita) Williams of Germantown Hills, Maureen "Doll" Couri of Brimfield, Pat Schelp of Peoria, Kitty (Bob) Lewis of Farmington and Margie McDonald of Maple Grove, MN and 51 nieces and nephews.
Marlene and her twin sister, Maureen were given nicknames when they were young, which fondly followed them throughout their lives, and most remember Marlene as "Honey Bee".
Honey Bee is a graduate of Manuel High School in Peoria. She took great pride in her work and enjoyed her career as a bookkeeper for Stafford's Dairy Franchise, then as an office manager of a doctor's office and in her retirement, she enjoyed her role working for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria and getting to know all of the priests. Honey Bee's greatest enjoyment was being with her kids, grandkids and nieces and nephews.
She was most at home in her kitchen and making Sunday dinners for whomever stopped by. At Christmas time, if you were a lucky one to receive a gift package, then you were given her famous peanut brittle and caramels.
The family would like to thank Carriage Crossing Memory Care staff for their great care, compassion and support for Honey Bee during her time there.
