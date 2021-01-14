BLOOMINGTON — Marsha Elena (Hancock) Avery, 90, went into the presence of her Lord Jesus January 13, 2021. Services will be held graveside at the Scogin Hill Cemetery, Bloomington IL, Saturday January 16, 2021, 10:30 AM. Pastor Dennis Powers will officiate.

Marsha was born to Edward James and Lila Mae (Holland) Hancock. She married John H. Avery on March 22, 1951.

Survivors include children: Deborah (Manolo) Serradilla-Avery, Spain, John P. (Esther) Avery, TN, and Pete (Cindy) Avery, TX; three grandchildren: Dan (Laura) Serradilla-Camara, Spain, John M. Avery, TX, and Arthur (Jessica) Avery, CO; three great-grandchildren: Matthew Avery, CO, Andrew Avery, CO, and Olivia Mae Serradilla-Camara, Spain.

Marsha and her husband John served the Lord together with a home of hospitality and counsel. She cherished being a mom. "I have always been thankful for the very special gift of being a wife and mother."

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements.

