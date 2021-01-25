TAYLORVILLE — Marshal Thomas "Tom" Froelich, 78, of Taylorville, passed away at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. He was born on Monday, November 23, 1942 in his parents' home in Piper City, Illinois, the son of Marshal and Mayanna (Kelley) Froelich. He married Arlene Swenny on August 6, 1977 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Pana. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 73 and Moose Lodge #1516 both in Taylorville. Tom worked for many years as a real estate appraiser and is a member of Westside Christian Church in Springfield. Tom had a deep love for his family and trust in God. He loved to golf, travel, and enjoyed local sports.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene Froelich of Taylorville; daughter, Paula Anane (Yacine) of St. Louis, MO; grandson, Rhett Thomas Anane; siblings: Raymond Froelich (Barbara) of Piper City, Leo Froelich (Sue) of Gilbert, AZ, and Lois Birkenbeil of Gilman; sister-in-law, Darlene Schisler of Abingdon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph Froelich; and sister, Mary Jo Mills.

A memorial service for Tom will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at McClure Funeral Home in Taylorville with Pastor Mike Harney officiating. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 AM at the funeral home. Following the memorial service, a graveside inurnment with military honors will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Pana. CDC health guidelines will be followed including social distancing and the use of masks. Memorials may be made to Westside Christian Church, Springfield. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Tom, or condolences to his family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.