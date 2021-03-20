NORMAL - Martha Ann Carroll, 93, of Normal, Illinois, died at home on March 19, 2021. A private memorial service will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Bloomington, Illinois. Officiating will be The Reverend John Richmond. A drive by visitation open to all will be held in the circular drive at the front of the church at 1920 Oakland Blvd. on Wednesday, March 24 from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Please remain in your car. Internment rites will be held at the family burial plot in Tennessee with The Reverend Christine Hopkins officiating at a later time.

Martha was born April 5, 1927, in Bells, Tennessee, the only child of Bonnie and E. Carmack Smothers. "Bunt," the nickname given her by her father as an infant, grew up in the small town of Bells, not far from Memphis. With the comfort, love and security of her parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins she learned the importance of family, which stayed with her all her life.

She attended the local school where she developed her passion for books and reading. Her high school years were those of World War II. There was no part of her life that was not touched by this war.