Martha Brown

HEYWORTH — Martha J. Brown, 74, formerly of Heyworth, passed away May 27, 2020, at her Green Valley, Ariz., home.
She was a graduate of Heyworth High School and the Springfield School of Nursing. After retiring from nursing, she became an artist and jewelry maker, selling her pieces in a gallery in Tubac, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven G. Brown; sister, Mary Kathleen Lausterer; and brother, James Williams. She is survived by a sister, Linda Bounds, Green Valley, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Barbara Williams, St. Joseph; and nieces and nephews.
Martha loved traveling, the outdoors and especially her soulmate, Steve.
Memorials may be made to the Heyworth Public Library in Heyworth.
