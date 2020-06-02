Martha Brown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HEYWORTH — Martha J. Brown, 74, formerly of Heyworth, passed away May 27, 2020, at her Green Valley, Ariz., home.

She was a graduate of Heyworth High School and the Springfield School of Nursing. After retiring from nursing, she became an artist and jewelry maker, selling her pieces in a gallery in Tubac, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven G. Brown; sister, Mary Kathleen Lausterer; and brother, James Williams. She is survived by a sister, Linda Bounds, Green Valley, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Barbara Williams, St. Joseph; and nieces and nephews.

Martha loved traveling, the outdoors and especially her soulmate, Steve.

Memorials may be made to the Heyworth Public Library in Heyworth.

