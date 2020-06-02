Martha Brown

Martha Brown

{{featured_button_text}}

HEYWORTH — Martha J. Brown, 74, formerly of Heyworth, passed away May 27, 2020, at her Green Valley, Ariz., home.

She was a graduate of Heyworth High School and the Springfield School of Nursing. After retiring from nursing, she became an artist and jewelry maker, selling her pieces in a gallery in Tubac, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven G. Brown; sister, Mary Kathleen Lausterer; and brother, James Williams. She is survived by a sister, Linda Bounds, Green Valley, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Barbara Williams, St. Joseph; and nieces and nephews.

Martha loved traveling, the outdoors and especially her soulmate, Steve.

Memorials may be made to the Heyworth Public Library in Heyworth.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News