Martha E. Andeen

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin - Martha Andeen entered life eternal on September 20, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born on May 1, 1921 in Blackstone IL to Oscar and Edith (Karlsson) Helander. She grew up in the midst of wonderful family, faith, and farming communities in rural central Illinois, graduating from Wenona High School and Augustana (IL) College. She married Richard Vinecore and had a son, Larry. They lived on a farm near Wenona IL and also enjoyed their Northwoods home on Stormy Lake in Conover WI. They eventually moved to Roswell NM. After Dick died in 1992 and Larry died in 1994, she married family friend, G. Kenneth Andeen, in 1996 and moved back to Wisconsin. After Ken's death in 2010, she continued to live at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa WI.