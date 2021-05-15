SAN JOSE - Martha E. "Marti" Pond, 73, of San Jose, formerly of Mackinaw, died Friday, April 30, 2021 at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born November 18, 1947 in Conway, FL to Harnie and Esther Scott. She married Gary Pond on August 6, 1966 in LaSalle-Peru. He passed away in 2010.
Surviving are two sons: Chris (Amanda) Pond of Urbana and Pat (Michelle) Pond of San Jose; one grandson, Ben; one granddaughter, Maria; brother, Joe of Hernando, FL; and brother, Harold of Belle Glade, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters, Leola and Janette.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, with burial in Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Mackinaw is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.