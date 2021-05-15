SAN JOSE - Martha E. "Marti" Pond, 73, of San Jose, formerly of Mackinaw, died Friday, April 30, 2021 at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria.

She was born November 18, 1947 in Conway, FL to Harnie and Esther Scott. She married Gary Pond on August 6, 1966 in LaSalle-Peru. He passed away in 2010.

Surviving are two sons: Chris (Amanda) Pond of Urbana and Pat (Michelle) Pond of San Jose; one grandson, Ben; one granddaughter, Maria; brother, Joe of Hernando, FL; and brother, Harold of Belle Glade, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters, Leola and Janette.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, with burial in Mackinaw Township Cemetery.

Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Mackinaw is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.