FARMER CITY — Martha J. Hager, 91, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Martha was born on March 25, 1929 to Florence and Harlan Wyckoff of Farmer City, Illinois where she grew up. Martha attended Illinois Wesleyan University where she majored in English and was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, Varsity Cheer Team, Spanish Club, and was elected Homecoming Queen. During college, she met her future husband, James Hager, whom she married on February 17, 1952. Their marriage of 62 years is a great testimony to the love they shared. Martha worked as a paralegal before moving with her husband, Jim, to Ohio where he was stationed in the Air Force. While on base, Martha put her organizational skills to work as an office manager. Martha and Jim then moved back to Jim's home community of Gibson City, Illinois where they settled into their new life of 50 years. In Gibson City, Martha delighted in raising her family, singing in the United Methodist Church choir, participating in the Gibson Community Hospital Auxiliary, playing in two bridge clubs, and cheering on the Fighting Illini and Wesleyan Titans as an avid sports fan.