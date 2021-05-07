CLINTON — Martha J. North, 84, of Clinton, Illinois passed away 10:48 PM May 5, 2021 at the Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 2 PM, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Rev. C. Don Ferrill officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Monday, May 10, 2021 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Second Chance Pet Adoption.

Martha was born September 26, 1936 in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Virgil and Lorene (Anderson) DuPree. She married James H. North on January 23, 1954 in Streator, IL.

Survivors include her husband, James H. North, Clinton, IL; children: Vicki (Stephen) Dowzycky, Clinton, IL; and Lea Ann (Charles Mark) Wilson, Clinton, IL; and grandchildren: Emily Wilson, Clinton, IL and Nathan Wilson, Clinton, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one sister.

Martha worked at the DeWitt Co. Farm Bureau for over 50 years.

