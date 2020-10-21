Martha June Smith

Martha June met Glen Earl Smith in November of 1954, and they were married on May 29, 1955, at Broadway Christian Church in Princeton, IN. Three children joined their family: Cynthia Kay on April 4, 1956, William Earl on August 6, 1958, and Vickie Lynn on October 12, 1960. Martha and Glen started their marriage and family in Mt. Vernon, IL, where Glen lived and worked. They raised their young family on little money but plenty of love, fresh air and sunshine, and hard work. They moved to Bloomington, IL in October of 1966 as a result of Glen's job change. Martha chose to make raising her family her livelihood and didn't work outside the home until they were all in school. She worked many years as a key punch operator for IAA/Country Companies retiring in 1985. When Glen became a business agent for his local union, Glen and Martha had the opportunity to take trips across the United States and visit many places. Mom's souvenir spoon collection is a testimony to their travels and a source of delight to grandkids and great-grandkids. Glen contracted Parkinson's Disease in 1983. Martha was his helpmate through their married life and his primary caregiver through his illness until he passed away on May 20, 2001. Martha came to faith in Jesus Christ at a young age and lived her days loving the Lord. She attended Broadway Christian Church as a child and teen. She and Glen raised their family in the church and both took active roles in the various churches they attended, first in Mt. Vernon then in Bloomington. Martha had been a member of the Free Methodist Church in Normal before it disbanded in 2005. She then attended several other local churches including Grace United Methodist Church, Evangelical Free, First Christian, and Morningstar UMC until her health kept her closer to home. Regardless of what church she did or didn't attend, Mom's faith was grounded in Jesus Christ. Her favorite hymn was "Blessed Assurance."