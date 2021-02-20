Martha L. Zimmerman

Martha was a cook for the Ford Central school in Thawville. She was also a librarian at the Paxton Carnegie Library. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, flower gardening, reading, and playing cards. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy were her favorite game shows, solving the puzzles and answering the questions often before anyone else. She was an avid Illini and Cubs fan. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rantoul, and was also a past Worthy Matron of her local Eastern Star chapter. She frequently volunteered for many church and community events. However, her biggest joys were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She rarely missed an event that they were involved in, including sports, musical events, or contests of any form. She was their biggest fan.