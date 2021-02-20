GIBSON CITY — Martha L. Zimmerman, 87, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away Wednesday February 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday February 24, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with Brother Ron Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville. An Eastern Star service will be held at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday February 23, 2021 followed by visitation from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Due to her love of reading, memorial contributions may be made to the Paxton Carnegie Library in Paxton, or the Moyer District Library in Gibson City.
Martha was born November 30, 1933 in Danville, a daughter of Clay Louis and Goldie Vera Henry Mohr. Early in life, her family moved to Gibson City, where she graduated high school. She married Denzil Cabbage on August 10, 1952 in Gibson City. He passed away on October 27, 1996. She then married James Zimmerman on May 25, 2002 in Rantoul. Jim survives in Gibson City. Martha is also survived by three daughters: Terri (Dale) Eyer of Paxton, Ellen (Steve) Lee of Paxton, and Amy Cabbage of Paxton; six grandchildren: Jeremy (Chris) Johnson, Kellie (Justin) Thilmony, Adam Johnson, Lucas (Kim) Althouse, Nathan Lee and Emily Pankey; and two step-grandchildren: Brandon Martino and Shannon Zimmerman, whom she helped raise. Martha also has six great-grandchildren: Kendra, Aiden, and Avery Johnson, and Brooklyn, Brianna, and Braylen Thilmony. She was preceded in death by a son, Tom Cabbage; infant sister, Marcella; sister, Marianne Troyer; and brother, Tom Mohr.
Martha was a cook for the Ford Central school in Thawville. She was also a librarian at the Paxton Carnegie Library. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, flower gardening, reading, and playing cards. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy were her favorite game shows, solving the puzzles and answering the questions often before anyone else. She was an avid Illini and Cubs fan. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rantoul, and was also a past Worthy Matron of her local Eastern Star chapter. She frequently volunteered for many church and community events. However, her biggest joys were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She rarely missed an event that they were involved in, including sports, musical events, or contests of any form. She was their biggest fan.
On line memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com