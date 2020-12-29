PONTIAC - Martha "Martie" Elizabeth Kuhn, 92, formerly of Peoria passed away on December 27, 2020 at Good Samaritan Healthcare in Pontiac. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family only funeral service will be held at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria, IL on Saturday, January 2, 2021 with Pastor Jack Thompson officiating. Burial will be held at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Memorial contributions can be made to First Lutheran Church or Livingston County Community Pantry in Pontiac or to Northwoods Community Church in Peoria.
Martie was born on September 18, 1928 in Crofton, Kentucky to Roy and Virgie (Williams) Davis. She married Robert C. Kuhn on May 1, 1949 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria. After enjoying more than 42 happy years together, her loving husband, Bob passed away on September 28, 1991.
She is survived by two daughters: Christie (Kurt) Lauritzen of Pontiac and Cindy Spangler of Peoria; three grandchildren: Kari Lauritzen (James Weaver) of Los Angeles, Michael (Misty) Norris of Quincy, and Kim (Casie) Vogelsang of Normal. Also surviving are nine great grandchildren: Cora, Sloan, and Alexa Vogelsang, Brennan Hills, Bryleigh and Kaeson Courtney, Alba and Edyn Norris, and McKewin Weaver. She is also survived by three loving nieces: Peggy, Joni, and Mary Beth and two special nephews: Roy and John.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two older brothers: George and Gene Davis; a granddaughter, Krista Elizabeth Norris; nephews: Bob and Bill Blundell; and her beloved nephew, Donnie.
Martie spent her early childhood in Kentucky before moving to Chicago and finally settling in Peoria. She trained at Caterpillar while attending Peoria High School where she continued employment after graduation. She became a homemaker while her daughters were growing up, and then held various jobs outside the home until the age of 81, when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
As avid boaters, she and Bob spent many happy summers at the IVY Club and traveling on the Illinois River. Martie was a devoted mother and grandmother, one who was always willing to help those in need. Her positive attitude, fun personality, friendliness, and loving ways will be greatly missed by many.
A special thank you goes out to the kind-hearted staffs at both Snyder Village and Good Samaritan who took care of Martie with love, compassion, and dignity. Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.