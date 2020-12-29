PONTIAC - Martha "Martie" Elizabeth Kuhn, 92, formerly of Peoria passed away on December 27, 2020 at Good Samaritan Healthcare in Pontiac. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family only funeral service will be held at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria, IL on Saturday, January 2, 2021 with Pastor Jack Thompson officiating. Burial will be held at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Memorial contributions can be made to First Lutheran Church or Livingston County Community Pantry in Pontiac or to Northwoods Community Church in Peoria.

Martie was born on September 18, 1928 in Crofton, Kentucky to Roy and Virgie (Williams) Davis. She married Robert C. Kuhn on May 1, 1949 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria. After enjoying more than 42 happy years together, her loving husband, Bob passed away on September 28, 1991.

She is survived by two daughters: Christie (Kurt) Lauritzen of Pontiac and Cindy Spangler of Peoria; three grandchildren: Kari Lauritzen (James Weaver) of Los Angeles, Michael (Misty) Norris of Quincy, and Kim (Casie) Vogelsang of Normal. Also surviving are nine great grandchildren: Cora, Sloan, and Alexa Vogelsang, Brennan Hills, Bryleigh and Kaeson Courtney, Alba and Edyn Norris, and McKewin Weaver. She is also survived by three loving nieces: Peggy, Joni, and Mary Beth and two special nephews: Roy and John.