Martha Revis

BLOOMINGTON — Martha I. Revis, 77, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday (May 14, 2020) at her home.

Martha was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Pekin, to Harry and Vada McGinnis Wienzierl. They preceded her in death. Also preceding Martha in death were two sisters, Lillian and Nancy; one brother, Harold; and one grandson, Kevin.

Martha is survived by four children, Jolene (Joseph) Byrne, Florida; Julie Revis, Peoria; Jody (Jackie) LeMaster, Florida; and John Revis, Florida; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one brother, Gerald (Pat) Wienzierl, Morton.

Martha last worked in home health care. She enjoyed ham radio, her flowers and her dog, Mittens.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Haensel Funeral Home, Mackinaw, is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in memory of Martha to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.

Condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

