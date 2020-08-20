Martha 'Rosey' Garrigus

She was born and grew up and lived many years in Parke County, Indiana. She graduated from Rockville High School. She was the daughter of Ora and Myrtle Jeffries. She married Leo Garrigus in Oct. 18, 1947, and they were married 67 years before his death Sept. 8, 2015.

Throughout her adult years she was a member of various Christian churches where she volunteered in different areas. She also spent much time at local hospitals as a volunteer and was recognized because of this. She lived in Lexington, Kentucky; Sun City West, Arizona; Carrolton Texas; Sikeston, Missouri; Carterville and Bloomington. She made friends in every neighborhood she lived in and every hospital she volunteered at and church she attended. She was well-known for her baking abilities of cakes, pies and cookies as well as sewing and quilting. After her husband's retirement she enjoyed traveling in their camper to various locations.