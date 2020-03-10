Martha Zumwalt

BLOOMINGTON — Martha Allen Zumwalt, 97, of Bloomington passed away peacefully on Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

A celebration of life will be held this summer. Online condolences may be left at www.davisoswaldfh.com.

She was born June 11, 1922, in Delavan, to Ralph Jr. and Mary (Giles) Allen. Martha graduated from Delavan High School in 1939 and continued her studies at the University of Illinois where she earned a bachelor's degree in home economics in 1943. While there, she was active in the Delta Delta Delta sorority and began dating Delmar Zumwalt. They were married on Aug. 17, 1943. While Delmar was overseas during World War II, Martha worked at the Childcare and Development Laboratory at the University of Illinois. After WWII, Martha and Delmar settled on a farm in New Holland, where they raised five children, passing on their strong work ethic and agricultural heritage.

From 1956 to 1962, Martha started a kindergarten class in her home and then established the program in the New Holland Grade School. She went on to teach fifth grade in New Holland for many years. After receiving her master's in education from the University of Illinois in 1973, she taught fifth-grade math, language arts, and Title I reading at New Holland-Middletown Middle School.

