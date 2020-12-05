GIBSON CITY - Martin Leroy Meyer, 92 passed away at 10:20 am, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Gibson Area hospital – Annex in Gibson City, Illinois. He was born on March 27, 1928 in Sibley, Illinois a son of Martin H. and Rose (Martens) Meyer. Martin grew up in Ford County and graduated from Drummer Township High School. Martin married Irene (Johnson) Shambrook on July 30, 1966 in Gibson City they have been married fifty-four years. He spent his life farming and working a number of shoulder-season jobs before retiring to Fairbury in 2007.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents and his older sisters, Elaine Sixt, Phyllis Lewis, and Lois Meyer. He is survived by his wife, Irene of Gibson City. Five children Kathy (George) Wineland, Jean (Rick) Krueger, Don (Diane) Meyer, Randy (Leanne) Meyer, and Lee (Tina) Meyer. He was very proud to be "PawPaw" or "PaPa" to many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making each feel special in their own way. He was also well-known for being grandfatherly to everyone he met.