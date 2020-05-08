Marvelyn Henry Schlueter

Marv attended a rural country school near Flanagan and Flanagan High School, where he quit school his freshman year to help his dad farm. With only a school education to his freshman year, he was a very intelligent man and helped his children with their math/geometry problems. Marv was a farmer in the Cornell area for over 50 years and was proud of his red International tractor collection. He also served on the boards of Cornell Grade School, the original board of Good Samaritan Nursing Home of Flanagan, Farm Bureau and Livingston Service. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Petri Lutheran Church, rural Flanagan, and later St Paul Lutheran Church of Pontiac became his home church. Marv and Wanda were honored to be named Livingston County Conservation Family of the Year and had been member of the Boot Kickers International of Streator and enjoyed dancing. He was one of the founding members of the Cornell Community Lutheran Church. He will be missed and remembered as an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He had a memorable relationship with his Vissering and Schlueter cousins.