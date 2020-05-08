PONTIAC — Marvelyn Henry Schlueter departed his earthly home at Evenglow Health Center, Pontiac, for the "big cornfield in the sky" on Thursday (May 7, 2020) at 8:24 a.m. at the age of 90 years, 4 months, and 14 days.
Private family visitation will be held at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home. 413 N. Main St., Pontiac. Graveside services will be Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, rural Pontiac, with Matthew Berger and Dan Mays officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Marv was born Dec. 23, 1929, the eldest child of Henry T. and Clara L. (Vissering) Schlueter. He married the love of his life, Wanda (Schaer) Schlueter, in Cornell on June 3, 1973. She survives.
Marv is also survived by their five children, Diana (Carl) Tull, Fairbury; Donna (Bill) Skonetski, Blackstone; Carla (Greg Masters) Schlueter, Flanagan; Wayne Schaer, St. Louis, Mo.; and Sue (Mike) Grant, Forrest; his grandchildren, Chris (Tammy) Tull; Mandy (Matt) Burnett; Kelly Tull; Dawn (Michael) Cox; Shelli (Skonetski) Sargeant; David (Jamie) Mays; Derek Mays; Jennifer (Tim) Newbury; Dan (Lauren) Mays; Samantha (fiancé Sam Trainor) Lyons; Kyle (Kelly) Langhoff; Chad (Amber) Langhoff; Erin (Zach) Vaughan; Carmody (Kevin) Bandy; and Emily (Chuck) Wilkins. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Taylor and Cassidy Tull; Tristan Lanz; Mattie and Blaze Burnett; Michael and Gabriel Cox; Kali and Brody Hoegger; Ramme Sargeant; Emerick and Paul Mays; Landon Mays; Laykin Newbury; Ty and Lana Mays; Ava, Elias and Milky Langhoff; Kenslee Vaughan; Madeline (Christopher) Gibbons; Jared Ryan; and Jade Bandy; and his great-great-grandchild, James Gibbons. He is also survived by a sister, Lorraine Harms, Pontiac; and a sister-in-law, Sharleen Schlueter, Suamico, Wis.
He was predeceased in death by three children, Laura Marshall, Debra Langhoff and Joe Schaer; and grandson, Paul Marshall. A brother, the Rev. Kenneth Schlueter; and a brother-in-law, Paul Harms, are also deceased.
Marv attended a rural country school near Flanagan and Flanagan High School, where he quit school his freshman year to help his dad farm. With only a school education to his freshman year, he was a very intelligent man and helped his children with their math/geometry problems. Marv was a farmer in the Cornell area for over 50 years and was proud of his red International tractor collection. He also served on the boards of Cornell Grade School, the original board of Good Samaritan Nursing Home of Flanagan, Farm Bureau and Livingston Service. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Petri Lutheran Church, rural Flanagan, and later St Paul Lutheran Church of Pontiac became his home church. Marv and Wanda were honored to be named Livingston County Conservation Family of the Year and had been member of the Boot Kickers International of Streator and enjoyed dancing. He was one of the founding members of the Cornell Community Lutheran Church. He will be missed and remembered as an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He had a memorable relationship with his Vissering and Schlueter cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Larry Stalter, OSF Hospice nurses and the staff of Evenglow HealthCare Center for their tender and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 210 N. Deerfield Road, Pontiac, IL 61764 or Flanagan Community Church, 103 S. Main St., P O Box 192 Flanagan, IL 61740. This obituary may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com.
