Marvin Dovel

BLOOMINGTON -- Marvin "SKIP" Dovel, 79, of Bloomington went home to the Lord June 12, 2020 at 5:08 pm.

He leaves three children, Deborah Dovel, Mark (Brenda) Dovel, Melissa (Curt) Bickley, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Skip was devoted to the Lord, his family and friends. He worked as owner operator of Dovel's Bulldozing for over 60 years.

Skip was a very active and involved member of Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet, 102 Riverbend Blvd, Mahomet, Illinois 61853.

An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held at the church Saturday, June 20th at 10:00 a.m. (bring a lawn chair). Skip's wishes for memorials be made to the church or Great News Radio, PO Box 550, Fisher, IL 61843

