Marvin Duane Morehead

Marvin worked hard his entire life, starting with several small jobs of all kinds before going to work on the C&A railroad, he loved the train yards. Later he went on to become a carpenter and a roofer. Marvin worked for Rayburn Shutt "Shutt Roofing" many years until taking the company over as his own in 1992. He earned the title of the most loved and respected roofer in our community for decades. He spent most of his time working from sunup to sundown, his work ethic was incredible! He was a mentor to many people; some he gave their very first job. Marvin contributed regularly to many different organizations from girl/boy scouts to homeless, sportsman's to native Americans. Whether financial or physical he was always willing to lend a hand. In his spare time, he spent with family he loved very much. He especially enjoyed being grandpa. He was an avid fisherman. From grandparents to grandchildren, he loved to take fishing trips anywhere but mostly to his favorite spots like Smith camps in Canada or his good friend Doc Thielman in Hudson. Marvin loved nature, a pretty Cadillac, a good poker game, antiques, marbles, eagles, hard candy, fudge, western books and music. His favorite holiday was Christmas where he loved to decorate and play Santa Claus.