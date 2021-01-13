EL PASO — Marvin Duane Schneider, 83, of El Paso, IL passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing of Normal, IL due to complications of COVID-19.

He was born on April 22, 1937 in Lowpoint, IL to Leonard and Vera (Pelz) Schneider. He married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Pinkham, on September 1, 1957. She passed away on March 27, 2015.

Surviving are three children: Ron (Rebekah) Schneider of Machesney Park, IL, Audrey (Roger) Wisegarver of Monticello, IL, and Brian (Rebecca) Schneider of Panama City Beach, FL; six grandchildren: Julie (Alex) Cedeno, Jason (Melissa) Schneider, John (Allison) Schneider, Bethany (Doug) Timm, Christopher Myers, and Kyla Schneider; six great-grandchildren: Lucas Cedeno, Charlie Schneider, Nolan Schneider, Felix Cedeno, Crew Timm, and Franklin Schneider; and a sister: Karen Hunsinger.

Marvin was a farmer for 18 years in the El Paso/Gridley area, raising hogs, corn and Hereford cattle. He was later employed at the Peoria Post Office, McLean County Service in Bloomington, the Checker Oil Station in El Paso as Manager, and owned his own house painting business. His favorite hobby was to go hunting. He was a member of the Dana Gun Club and Eastview Christian Church in Normal, IL. Marvin had a strong faith and loved God and his family very much.