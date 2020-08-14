Marvin G. Godfrey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Marvin Glenn “G” Godfrey, 62, of Normal, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.

His celebration of life will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 3202 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Glenn was born Dec. 3, 1957, in Chicago, a son to Aleatha Mae and William Tell Godfrey.

He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Godfrey and Nekema Godfrey; son, Desmond Davis; sisters, Angel Godfrey and Darlene Hedrick; brothers, Gregory Godfrey, James Anthony Godfrey, Michael Washington and James Washington; aunt, Cora Beckom; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Annie and Oscar Wells and Charles Vasser; paternal grandparents, Jimmie and Nathan Godfrey; sister, Joan Godfrey; brothers, William Tell Godfrey Jr., Charles Godfrey and Oscar Joe Godfrey; and beloved niece, Sakeena Godfrey.

Condolences and memories of Glenn may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.

