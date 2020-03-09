MORTON — Marvin L. Frank, 81, of Morton, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 11:36 p.m. Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Hopedale Hospital.
He was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Peoria, to Chris M. and Margaret E. Hofbauer Frank. He married Miriam F. Koch on Jan. 8, 1961, in Tremont, and she passed away Sept. 2, 2008. He later married Donna Baurer Yergler on Nov. 15, 2009, in Cissna Park, and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Doug (Cheri) Frank, Pekin; two daughters, Susan (Dale) Glueck, Pekin, and Dawna Frank, Chicago; four stepchildren, Julie (Mark) Gasick, Elburn; David (Karen) Yergler, Metamora; Daren (Yukie) Yergler, Mapleton; and Derek (Bo) Yergler, Eugene, Ore.; six grandchildren, Emily (Tim) Schmidgall, Sarah (Brad) Huette, Adam Frank, Hannah Frank, Amelia Glueck, and Chloe Glueck; nine stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat grandchildren; one brother, Mahlon Frank, Morton; and two sisters, Jo Anne (William) Scholl, Dunlap, and Carole (David) Barnard, Tremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Jeffrey Alan Frank.
Marv farmed in the Tremont area for 60 years.
He enjoyed hunting deer and mushrooms.
He was a member of Apostolic Christian Church in Tremont, where his funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday. Ministers of the church will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, 601 S. Chestnut St. in Tremont. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Tremont. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton or Mayo Clinic Cardiac Research, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
