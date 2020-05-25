× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LeROY — Marvin L. Raymer, 77, of LeRoy, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Thursday (May 21, 2020) at his residence.

A private family funeral will be Tuesday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Deacon Gary Koerner officiating. Private family visitation will also be Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower.

Marvin was born July 28, 1942, in Champaign, a son of Ross F. and Virgie Arlene Franklin Raymer. He married Lillie M. Strawser on March 16, 1979, in Flint, Mich.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Lillie Raymer, LeRoy; two sons, Rick E. (Angie) Cowles, LeRoy, and Daniel R. Cowles, LeRoy; four grandchildren, Carrie (Lee) Assam; Christopher, Nickolas and AshLynn Cowles; five great-grandchildren.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Colleen.

Marvin owned and operated Raymer Printing in Farmer City for 30 years.

