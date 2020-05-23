LEROY — Marvin L. Raymer, 77, of LeRoy passed away at 12:15 p.m. Thursday (May 21, 2020) at his residence.
A private family funeral service will be Tuesday, May 26, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Deacon Gary Koerner officiating. Private family visitation will also be Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower.
Marvin was born on July 28, 1942, in Champaign, a son of Ross F. and Virgie Arlene Franklin Raymer. He married Lillie M. Strawser on March 16, 1979 in Flint, Mich.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Lillie Raymer of LeRoy; two sons, Rick E. (Angie) Raymer and Daniel R. Raymer, both of LeRoy; four grandchildren, Carrie (Lee) Assam; Christopher, Nicholas and AshLynn Cowles; and five great-grandchildren.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Colleen.
Marvin owned and operated Raymer Printing in Farmer City for 30 years.
