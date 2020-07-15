Marvin R. Prosser

NORMAL — Marvin Ray Prosser, 70, of Normal, passed away Monday (July 13, 2020) at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born July 28, 1949, in Bloomington, to Raymond and Ulevia Haggard Prosser. He married Donita “Dee” Kirby July 14, 1968.
He is survived by his wife, Dee; children, Barry Prosser, El Mirage, Arizona; Chad (Cindy) Prosser, Downs; Scott (Sarah) Prosser, Normal; grandchildren, Ashley McAndrews, Alyssa Prosser, Zachary Prosser, Miranda (Jackson) Malliet, Tyler (Megan) Prosser, Kelsey Vaughn and Colton Prosser; great-grandchildren, Levi Meseroll, Lillian and Luna Malliet, and Amelia Prosser.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, David Kirby and Bill Turpin; and great-granddaughter, Ella Sue Malliet.
Marvin was a graduate of Tri Valley High School in Downs, class of 1967. He was a member of Christian Church of LeRoy. He enjoyed watching old westerns and sports. He was a true Cubs fan and took great pride in flying the “W” flag. Family became a central part of his happiness later in life. Marvin and Dee were one-day shy of celebrating 52 years of marriage. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren grow up and have children of their own.
Cremation rites have been accorded. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. A celebration of life will be scheduled this fall.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marvin's name to the American Cancer Society.
