LEXINGTON — Marvin R. Stinde, 80, of Lexington, passed away at 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

In keeping with Marvin's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. A private family service will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Lexington Food Pantry.

Marvin was born May 29, 1940 in Saybrook, the son of Orville and Velda Cope Stinde. He married Sharon G. Heggerty on September 30, 1957 in Waukegan. She preceded him in death on February 13, 2018.

Surviving are five children, Pam (Robert) Mosley of Grand Junction, MI, Penny Brown, Tom (Angie) Stinde and Rita (Greg) Grunloh, all of Lexington and Rick (Stephanie) Stinde of Clinton; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Stinde of Bloomington and Wayne Stinde of Florida; and a sister, Doreen Sparks of Fisher.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Kay Stinde; a brother, Eugene Stinde; two sisters, Betty White and Leona Scarbrough; and a son-in-law, Steven Brown.