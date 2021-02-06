HUDSON — Lester "Marvin" Travis, 84, of Hudson, passed away peacefully at 6:37am, Friday, February 5, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, non COVID related.

Cremation has been accorded. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Marvin was born May 2, 1936, at home in Fairbury to Lester and Hazel (Butler) Travis.

He is survived by his children: Marty Travis of Fairbury, Marci (Leon) Beitz of Colfax, Leslie (fiance Rob Ambrose) Chouinard of Morris, Doug (Cynthia) Travis of Miamisburg, OH; siblings: Goldie Carlson of Fairbury, Chester (Marilyn) Travis of Marshall, MI, Martha Beckley of Fairbury, Shirley (Fred) Casper of Pontiac, Robert (Diane) Travis of Forrest, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and special friend Judy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Virgil, Betty Wharton, Mary Rose Blodgett, Maurice and Martin.

Marvin is a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1954-1956, stationed in Germany. He drove for Nussbaum Trucking for 36 years before retiring. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and hunting.