PONTIAC — Mary A. Milner, 90, of Pontiac, Illinois passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Good Samaritan.

Mary is survived by Paula (Bryan) Steidinger of Strawn, and Pamela (Tim) Olson of Jacob and many grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Paul; son, Paul Henry; one grandson, Taylor Paul Olson; and four siblings.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 10, 2021 at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Cisne Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com.

Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.