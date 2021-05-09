 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary A. Milner

Mary A. Milner

{{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — Mary A. Milner, 90, of Pontiac, Illinois passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Good Samaritan.

Mary is survived by Paula (Bryan) Steidinger of Strawn, and Pamela (Tim) Olson of Jacob and many grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Paul; son, Paul Henry; one grandson, Taylor Paul Olson; and four siblings.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 10, 2021 at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Cisne Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com.

Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News