Mary A. Ruddy

Mary was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic Grade School and Pontiac Township High School. She was a homemaker and also spent many years waitressing in the Pontiac area. She worked over 20 years at the St. Mary's convent for the Sisters of Charity BVM. Mary was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac, IL. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Joe and being in the outdoors. Time with her family and grandchildren was very important to her, as was the family pet, Lucy. Mary had been a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Women of the Moose.