BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ann Dibble, 65, of Bloomington passed away on December 25, 2020 at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center. Mary was born September 5, 1955 in Bloomington, IL to Donald and Deloris (Huffington) Alsman.
She is survived by her sister, Donna Vaughn; her brother, Bob Alsman; her son, Tom (Jeni) Dibble; and two grandchildren: Avery and Cohen Dibble. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Darryl Alsman; and her sister, Sandra Harris.
Mary had a generous soul and a kind heart. She enjoyed visiting with her friends, playing the piano, and spending time with her son. Mary lived for her grandchildren and wanted nothing more than to see them happy.
In lieu of a memorial service, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Mary's honor.
Cremation has been accorded at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left with the family at eastlawn-bloomington.com.
