Mary Ann Ekena

DECATUR — Mary Ann Capron Ekena, 86, daughter of Dora and Lloyd Capron (deceased) passed away on July 1, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born Feb. 20, 1934, in Peoria, and lived for many years in Normal, before moving to Decatur.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Carla (Jim) Christensen; son, Kim (Lori) Ekena; sister, Jean Monroe; her grandchildren, Andrew (Keith Hollenkamp) Christensen, Taylor Ekena, Mackenzie (Andrew) Mills, and Erik Christensen; and great-grandchildren, Atlee and Parker Mills. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Ekena, and siblings, Lyle Capron and Marjorie Capron Stephan.

Mary Ann, a 1952 graduate of Farmington High School, married Carl on Sept. 27, 1952, in Chandler, Arizona. She and Carl lived in Arizona and California while Carl served in the Air Force. Mary Ann worked for Neil B. McGinnis Implement Co. in Arizona; the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. in California; and after they returned to the Midwest, she worked for Illinois Bell in Peoria. When Carl's work took them to Normal, she worked as a secretary for community Unit 5 school district and retired after 27 years of service.