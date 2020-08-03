× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ann (Hundman) Leichtenberg passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020.

She was born in Bloomington on Sept. 20, 1941 to Ollie and Mabel Hundman. She married Larry D. Leichtenberg on May 21, 1960. They celebrated 50 years together before Larry’s death in Sept. 2010.

Mary is survived by her two daughters and one son, and their spouses, Angela & Doug McKenzie of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Barbara Gresham & Michael Henry of Minnetrista, Minn., and James Leichtenberg & HyungJin Park of Pyeongteak, South Korea; grandchildren, Dallas (Annalisa) Gresham; Heather, Christopher, Danielle Leichtenberg, and their mother, Brenda Carter; Nathan, Olivia, Brandy, and Steve McKenzie; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Devin, Dylan, and Conner; brother-in-law, Norman (Donna) Leichtenberg; as well as her lifelong friend, Joan Williams.

Mary worked in bookkeeping and customer service at McLean County Bank in Bloomington, and then at Western National Bank in Colorado Springs, Colo. She later worked at the Colorado Springs Eye Clinic. She loved decorating cakes, crafting, and working on her family history. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for many years.