BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ann (Hundman) Leichtenberg passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020.
She was born in Bloomington on Sept. 20, 1941 to Ollie and Mabel Hundman. She married Larry D. Leichtenberg on May 21, 1960. They celebrated 50 years together before Larry’s death in Sept. 2010.
Mary is survived by her two daughters and one son, and their spouses, Angela & Doug McKenzie of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Barbara Gresham & Michael Henry of Minnetrista, Minn., and James Leichtenberg & HyungJin Park of Pyeongteak, South Korea; grandchildren, Dallas (Annalisa) Gresham; Heather, Christopher, Danielle Leichtenberg, and their mother, Brenda Carter; Nathan, Olivia, Brandy, and Steve McKenzie; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Devin, Dylan, and Conner; brother-in-law, Norman (Donna) Leichtenberg; as well as her lifelong friend, Joan Williams.
Mary worked in bookkeeping and customer service at McLean County Bank in Bloomington, and then at Western National Bank in Colorado Springs, Colo. She later worked at the Colorado Springs Eye Clinic. She loved decorating cakes, crafting, and working on her family history. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for many years.
Mary graduated from Trinity High School in 1959. Supporting her husband’s military service, Mary lived in Denver, Colo., Duluth, Minn., and Tomah, Wis. Mary and Larry moved back to Bloomington in 1968. In 1982 they relocated to Colorado Springs, Colo. In 2005, they retired to Berryville, Ark. Mary moved to Orono, Minn., to be near family after her husband’s death.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Rohr, Martha Lee Glad; brothers, Jimmie Hundman and Gordon Harrison, and grandson, Scott McKenzie.
Mary will be deeply missed by her family and friends. An announcement for a burial service in Bloomington, Ill., will be made at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, MN. 952.442.2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.