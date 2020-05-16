× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ann Parker, 82, of Bloomington, passed away on May 15, 2020 at 7:05 a.m. in her home.

A private family service will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Mary Ann was born May 5, 1938, in Cooksville, the daughter of John A and Evelyn Wall. She married her high school sweetheart Don Parker on Dec. 26, 1958 in Merna. They moved to Bloomington in 1959 and have lived at 1908 Herbert St. since 1979. Don cared for Mary Ann through her last moments of life.

Survivors include her husband, Don; four children, Mark (Amy) Parker, Bloomington, Greg (Carol) Parker, Bloomington, Brian Parker, Bloomington, Teresa (Kevin) Stanula, Chicago; eight grandchildren, Shelby (Delaney) Parker, Drake Parker, Quinn Parker, Cole Parker, Jake Parker, all of Bloomington; Anthony, Allyson, and Patrick Stanula, Chicago; two great-grandchildren, Sienna Langford and Jayla Brown, Bloomington; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jack Wall, and daughter-in-law, Teresa Bealor Parker.

Mary Ann worked for the Bloomington Credit Bureau and McLean County Courthouse until retiring in 2010.