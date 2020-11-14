BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ann Young age 86 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 1:54 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL.

A private family memorial service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn funeral Home, Bloomington, IL with a time of fellowship to follow the service. Pastor Brian Goke will be officiating. There will be no visitation. Private family inurnment will be at St. John's Lutheran Church Columbarium, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Bloomington IL or the Community Cancer Center.

Mary was born May 10, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN the daughter of Norman R. and Gladys A. Nelson Barlindhaug. She married Lloyd Charles Young on May 12, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN. He survives.

Surviving are her three children: Gregory (Joanne) Young, Cedar Rapids, IA, Amy Davis, Palatine, IL, Carrie (Brian) Hymer, Bloomington IL; five grandchildren: Emily (Reed) Jaksich, Eugene, OR, Jordan Young, Los Angeles, CA, Charlie (Caitlin) Davis, Ft. Riley, KS, Hannah and Claire Davis, Palatine, IL; five great-grandchildren, Aiden Davis, Parker and Cora Jaksich, Charlotte and Mason Davis and one sister, Beverly McGill, Lenexa, KS.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents.