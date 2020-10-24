Mary Anne (Lawless) Carrigan

Mary was always willing to help others. She volunteered at OSF as a Eucharistic Minister, and many years of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital events. Mary was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church. She was a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady.

The Carrigan family would like to thank the staff at Christian Buehler Home for their excellent and considerate care.

Services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Rosary will be said at 12:00 noon, followed by a funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Masks are required to be worn. COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation, family receiving line, or reception following the Mass. Private graveside burial will be held at a later date. Father David Richardson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Christian Buehler Home.

