Mary Bailey

FAIRBURY — Mary Lynn Bailey, 69, of Fairbury, passed away Thursday (April 23, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Mary was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Fairbury, to Milton and Norine Mowery. She attended Fairbury Cropsey High School. She married Lawrence Bailey on Sept. 9, 1999, in Denver, Colo. She worked as an insurance administrator for many years and was recognized as a civil rights mediator of which she was very proud.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry; and her brothers, Duane Mowery and Herbert Mowery.

She is survived by her brothers, Carl Mowery and Ivan Mowery; sister-in-law, Vicki Mowery; and her nieces and nephews, Shane, Craig, Leslie, Ashley, Jacob, Sierra and Dakota; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Mary was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Fairbury. She enjoyed reading, crosswords, playing cards, traveling and collected Elvis Presley memorabilia. Her favorite activity was to visit with friends and family and to tell stories, especially anything that would make you laugh. She also loved her Chihuahua, Molly, who was always by her side.