FORT WAYNE, Indiana — Mary Berneice (Bea) Witmer Zimmerman, age 102, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Gridley, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, January 2, 2021, at Kingston Residence in Fort Wayne, IN.

She was born October 7, 1918, in Grabill, IN, to Bertha and Noah Witmer. She graduated from Leo (IN) High School in 1936, and then attended Manchester College, earning a teaching certificate, which led her to move to Flanagan, IL, to teach at Salem Children's Home, an orphanage run by the Evangelical Mennonite Church. There she met Loren Zimmerman, whom she married on July 13, 1941. They lived in Gridley, IL, where they raised three children and shared nearly 61 years of marriage. She was a faithful member of Salem Evangelical Mennonite Church.

She is survived by her children: Stanley (Emily) Zimmerman, Coral Springs, FL; Merna (Jim) Eisenbraun, Warsaw, IN; and Joan (Bob) Pauley, Fort Wayne, IN. She dearly loved her six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Bea welcomed relatives, neighbors, and strangers into her home. All were fed. She especially loved the piano, playing and teaching into her 90s. She introduced more than one generation of Gridley residents to piano-playing. She is remembered for her kind patience with her students.