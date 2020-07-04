BLOOMINGTON - Mary C. Devine, 90, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:14 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence at Welbrook at Bloomington.
There will be a private funeral and visitation. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Downs. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation or Life Enrichment Program at Welbrook at Bloomington.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Mary was born July 17, 1929 in East St. Louis, IL, daughter of Walter L. and Helen Laux Coy. She married Donald F. Devine on January 26, 1952, he preceded her in death on May 26, 2004.
Surviving are her six children, Michael (Barbara) of Lafayette, IN, Patrick (Joan) of Weldon Spring, MO, Danielle Devine of Downs, Brian (Becky) of Pekin, Kevin (Jennifer) of Bloomington and Tim (Aily) of Metamora. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Mary graduated from Illinois State Normal University with a Bachelor's of Science degree in 1951. While at ISNU, she met her future husband and a year later, married the love of her life. Mary taught math in a junior high school in East St. Louis for a few years, then chose to stay home to raise her children and take care of her family.
She was proud to be a volunteer at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center for almost 25 years. Mary enjoyed knitting and painting. She loved music and ballroom dancing with her husband, and was an avid quilter.
