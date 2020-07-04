× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Mary C. Devine, 90, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:14 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence at Welbrook at Bloomington.

There will be a private funeral and visitation. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Downs. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation or Life Enrichment Program at Welbrook at Bloomington.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Mary was born July 17, 1929 in East St. Louis, IL, daughter of Walter L. and Helen Laux Coy. She married Donald F. Devine on January 26, 1952, he preceded her in death on May 26, 2004.

Surviving are her six children, Michael (Barbara) of Lafayette, IN, Patrick (Joan) of Weldon Spring, MO, Danielle Devine of Downs, Brian (Becky) of Pekin, Kevin (Jennifer) of Bloomington and Tim (Aily) of Metamora. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.