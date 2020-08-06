× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mary C. Samland, 93, of Bloomington, died at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.

There will be no visitation due to COVID-19. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later time. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Sweet Home Ministries or St. Patrick Church of Merna.

She was born Feb. 15, 1927, in Argo Summit, the daughter of Stephen and Caroline Stefanski Burda. She married Bernard R. Samland on May 14, 1949, at St. Blase Catholic Church, Argo. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2016.

Surviving are her children, Robert (Vicki) Samland, Edgewater, Colorado; Thomas (Dawn) Samland, Downers Grove; James (Deborah) Samland, Budapest, Hungary; Jeanne (Robert) Skogh, Bolingbrook; Susan (Michael) Temple, Bloomington; Mary Ellen (Raymond) Cooke, Bloomington, Minnesota; and Laura Samland, Normal; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters.