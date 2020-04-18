BLOOMINGTON — Mary Cecilia Buckley, 93, of Bloomington (formerly of Eureka), passed away peacefully on Thursday (April 16, 2020) at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.
A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. A private family graveside service will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.
Mary was born Sept. 29, 1926, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Clara Pollmiller Brandt. She married Walter P. Buckley on April 26, 1952 in Fort Madison. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2018. They spent 66 wonderful years together.
She is survived by their four children, Richard (Cathy) Buckley of St. Louis, Mo.; Sharon (Jake Maring) Buckley of Algoma, Wis.; Linda Buckley of Chicago and Allan (Laura) Buckley of Normal; three grandchildren, Dan Buckley, Lisa (John) Marty and Ben Buckley; one great-grandson, Maxwell Walter Marty; a sister, Rita Groene, Fort Madison; a brother Eugene (Jackie) Brandt, The Villages, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Norbert and Jerome Brandt.
Mary graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria as a registered nurse and worked at Eureka Hospital for many years after her children were in school. In retirement, Mary continued to use her nursing skills, volunteering for many Red Cross blood drives. She was a longtime volunteer at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and Meals on Wheels.
Mary and Walt enjoyed traveling, including several trips abroad and many years of RV travel throughout the United States. Their family finds solace in the thought that Mary and Walt have been reunited and are once again traveling together. She enjoyed baking for her family, including her special double-layered heart cookies, which were re-purposed as Christmas tree cookies, U of I footballs and more. Mary's special cookies made her the most popular “dorm mother” on the floor.
Mary's children are especially happy that she passed along a multi-generational love of popcorn from her parents, through her, to her children and grandchildren.
Mary's family is especially grateful to the caring staff of Luther Oaks for their support over the past years.
Memorials may be directed to Epiphany Church or the American Red Cross. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
