× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Cecilia Buckley, 93, of Bloomington (formerly of Eureka), passed away peacefully on Thursday (April 16, 2020) at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. A private family graveside service will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

Mary was born Sept. 29, 1926, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Clara Pollmiller Brandt. She married Walter P. Buckley on April 26, 1952 in Fort Madison. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2018. They spent 66 wonderful years together.

She is survived by their four children, Richard (Cathy) Buckley of St. Louis, Mo.; Sharon (Jake Maring) Buckley of Algoma, Wis.; Linda Buckley of Chicago and Allan (Laura) Buckley of Normal; three grandchildren, Dan Buckley, Lisa (John) Marty and Ben Buckley; one great-grandson, Maxwell Walter Marty; a sister, Rita Groene, Fort Madison; a brother Eugene (Jackie) Brandt, The Villages, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Norbert and Jerome Brandt.