Mary D. Farrar

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — Mary Diane Farrar, 72, of Pontiac, passed away at 1:52 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac. Pastor Edward Hudelson will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 3 to 5 p.m. The visitation and funeral will be held with masks and social distancing being used, in accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines.

Mary was born Oct. 29, 1947, in Pontiac, the daughter of Orval and Madge Quigley Heisner. She married David Carrington in 1965, she later married Dean Peterson in 1980, and later married Ronald P. Farrar in 2012. Ronald survives in Flanagan. Also surviving are her daughter, Dawn (David) Hanson; grandchildren, Justin Martinez, Rick Martinez and Jacob Martinez; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Mia, Jersey and Elise Martinez. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Stella Thomasello; and her brother, Skip Heisner.

Mary was an x-ray technician for St. James Hospital. She attended Pontiac High School and Bloomington-Normal School of Radiology. She enjoyed reading and attending book club. She instructed in yoga for NorthStar Yoga. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. She loved cats and animals.