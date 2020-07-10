Mary 'Deane' Halpin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — Mary G. “Deane” Halpin, 102, formerly of Reddick, died Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac, where she had been a resident since 2010.

Deane was born June 27, 1918, near Campus, the daughter of Leo and Rosalie Mowry Johnson. She married James E. Halpin in Campus on Dec. 31, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 21, 1998.

Deane attended the Sacred Heart Convent School in Campus, and was believed to be the last surviving student from this school, which closed in 1930. She later attended the rural McGrath school and graduated from Reddick Community High School in 1936. She earned a two-year teaching degree from Illinois State Normal University in 1938. She taught in the one-room Gifford and Southcomb schools in Norton and Broughton townships from 1938 to 1945. She later worked at Honegger Feeds, Fairbury, and as a bookkeeper for her husband's Standard Oil bulk delivery business in Reddick.