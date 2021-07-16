Mary E. Prather

A visitation is planned on July 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington. Please plan to join the family with sharing your happy memories of Mary.
