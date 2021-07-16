 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary E. Prather

{{featured_button_text}}

A visitation is planned on July 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington. Please plan to join the family with sharing your happy memories of Mary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News