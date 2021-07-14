SAINT CHARLES - Mary E. (Thompson) Wendt, 79, of St. Charles, IL passed away peacefully on July 5, 2021 at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Mary was born on May 12, 1942, in Clinton, IL to Roy A. and Ellen (Lundh) Thompson. She married James R. Neece in September of 1964 in Clinton and later they moved to Minnesota where they raised their two sons, Michael and Thomas. Mary returned back to Illinois after marrying her second husband Albert Wendt in 1999.

Survivors include her sons: Michael (Shannon) Neece and Thomas (Julie) Neece; her sister Ingeborg Lundh; stepdaughter Sherry Wendt; grandchildren: James Thomas, Matthew Robert, Allison Marie, Ethan Kevin, and Jenna Marie; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Sara, niece Julie, sister Winifred Kuchler and her second husband Albert Wendt.

Mary was a graduate of Clinton High School, Illinois State University and received her Masters from the University of Minnesota. She worked as a speech therapist, real estate agent and a corporate trainer before retiring.

After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and spending winters in Naples, FL. She was a kind, generous person with a great sense of humor as well as adventure.

She was especially proud of her kids and grandkids.

A memorial service will be held on July 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clinton Presbyterian Church, 402 North Center Street, Clinton, IL 61727.

In lieu of flowers, Mary's family would like to encourage contributions to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle IL.