BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ellen Rodriguez age 57 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 11:32 AM on Monday, April 5, 2021 at her residence. Her memorial service will be 6:00 PM Monday, April 12, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Chris Shandrow will be officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 PM-6:00 PM Monday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time, and everyone must wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Mary was born October 5, 1963 in Flint, MI the daughter of George and Beverly Youde Rodriguez.
Surviving are her two sons: Joshua (Christina) Brittin, Bloomington IL, Jeremiah (Raelyn) Brittin, Evanston, IL; five grandchildren: Richard, Mandie, Brandis, Dominic and Sebastia; six great-grandchildren; two brothers: Paul (Julie) Rodriguez, Flushing, MI, George Rodriguez, Flint, MI; and one sister Rachel (Jerry) Smith, Ooltewah, TN. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Greg Rodriguez.
After graduating high school Mary attended Mott Community College, Flint, MI preceded by further studies in medical coding. While raising her sons she worked at K-Mart, and Kroger in Bloomington, IL. Mary enjoyed many pastimes including, playing chess, backgammon, watching football and wrestling. Her hobbies included coloring, drawing, reading and especially cooking Mexican Food. Mary knew no strangers and she will be missed by all.
For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com, select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler, select Mary's name and click on "Tribute Wall".
