BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ellen Rodriguez age 57 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 11:32 AM on Monday, April 5, 2021 at her residence. Her memorial service will be 6:00 PM Monday, April 12, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Chris Shandrow will be officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 PM-6:00 PM Monday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time, and everyone must wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Mary was born October 5, 1963 in Flint, MI the daughter of George and Beverly Youde Rodriguez.

Surviving are her two sons: Joshua (Christina) Brittin, Bloomington IL, Jeremiah (Raelyn) Brittin, Evanston, IL; five grandchildren: Richard, Mandie, Brandis, Dominic and Sebastia; six great-grandchildren; two brothers: Paul (Julie) Rodriguez, Flushing, MI, George Rodriguez, Flint, MI; and one sister Rachel (Jerry) Smith, Ooltewah, TN. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Greg Rodriguez.