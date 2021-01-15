PEKIN — Mary Ellen Williams, 89 of Pekin, formerly of Bloomington, passed away 8:50 a.m. Monday January 11, 2021 at Pekin Manor, Pekin, Illinois.

Mary was born April 28, 1931 in Bloomington, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Dwyer) Malinowski. She married Floyd Earl Williams. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by three sons: Robert (Rita) Williams, John (Debbie) Williams and David Williams; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and four sisters.

Mary worked as a secretary for the City of Bloomington/Normal.

Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be a private family inurnment at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington at a later date.

Beck Memorial Home is in charge of the arrangements.

